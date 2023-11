Salaar Vs Dunki is what the whole Indian film industry is talking about. While Dunki makers had announced the film a year back, many wondered why Hombale Films is so keen to clash with Dunki. While the Rajkumar Hirani film is made on a budget of Rs 150 crores plus, Salaar is now close to Rs 400 crores with the shoot of an extra scene in Ramoji Rao Studios. Trade experts have also said that the planning for 2023 was quite bad overall. They said due to this clash, both these films will suffer. Many feel that the collections of Salaar and Dunki will be affected by this clash by a minimum of 30 per cent. Also Read - Salaar: Prabhas fans' excitement reaches the ears of producers; trailer to drop soon?

Shah Rukh Khan's old interview with Komal Nahta resurfaces

Now, an old video of Shah Rukh Khan has come up on Reddit. The superstar is in a discussion trade analyst Komal Nahta and says that clashes should be avoided as and when possible. This is from the time of Dilwale and Bajirao Mastani clash. But he says that a year has only a certain number of weeks, and there are more than 200 films being churned out. He was quoted as saying, "Avoiding a clash is not possible as everyone thinks that this date is good for them, their film is bigger and more expensive, they have made a better film." Later on, he says the exact same thing that trade has been saying about the Salaar Vs Dunki clash that both the movies will occur unnecessary losses. He says when two biggies come on a holiday date, then the opening collection gets divided. It is far better to come on a non-holiday as a solo release and earn around the same amount. Shah Rukh Khan says producers can meet up and discuss things. You can watch the clip which is on Reddit here...

Dunki producers have taken the lead

The makers of Dunki are trying to secure the widest possible release for the film in India. Salaar is coming in a huge number of cinema halls in the US. In India, it will be distributed in the North market by AA Films. Anil Thadani's AA Films is also distributing Animal. There were rumours of how they asked cinema hall owners to do a combo of Salaar and Animal. But Red Chillies professionals met the parties involved to ensure fair release for everyone involved. Fans lauded Shah Rukh Khan's reported mature endeavour in this clash of the titans. Headlines around both these films are all over entertainment news section.