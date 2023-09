While the clash of Dunki and Salaar on December 22, 2023 is confirmed, the news is giving sleepless nights to exhibitors and distributors. We know that they fight and compete a lot when such big films clash. The battle is won by those who manage to secure more screens. Often, exhibitors have to choose a single film in a bid to keep all-time associates happy. Theatre owners all over are thinking about how to get over the grave situation of Salaar and Dunki clashing at the box office. But it looks the trade fraternity is doing its best to ensure all films get enough screens in North India. Also Read - Before Salaar and Dunki, a look at the Top 10 Christmas releases and their box office verdict

AA Films for both Salaar and Animal

Anil Thadani's AA Films is going to distribute both Salaar and Animal. As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, producers of Dunki were concerned about AA Films telling cinema hall owners that they would get to screen Animal only if they agree to give preference to Salaar over Dunki. A source told the website, "Many distributors in the past have indulged in this practice." It seems top officials from Red Chillies Entertainment reached out to the makers of Animal, T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures. They wanted an assurance that exhibitors should not be arm-twisted to screen Salaar over Dunki. It seems the producers of Animal found merit in the concerns placed by the team of Shah Rukh Khan's movie. They have assured them that things would be fair.

Shah Rukh Khan takes a mature step?

Both Salaar and Dunki have potential to do massive business. Trade is already upset with this clash. But such a move shows the mature outlook of Red Chillies Entertainment. The source was quoted as saying, "Communication is key in any relationship and it's heartening that Shah Rukh Khan took the initiative to avoid an ugly battle of screens. And his efforts proved dividends." This means the clash will be a peaceful one with regards to sharing of screens.

Salaar stars Prabhas who is one of the biggest pan-India superstars. AA Films also distributed Baahubali in the North. Trade expert Manobala Vijayabalan put up a post that AA Films are trying to get people to negotiate on Salaar and Animal both big films.

This clash is one of the big things to happen in the Indian film industry in 2023. Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas are both stars who can create fireworks at the box office.