Today, fans of Prabhas and Prashanth Neel went gaga over the teaser of Salaar. After the debacle of Adipurush, fans of the Rebel Star Prabhas are looking forward to this film. With its huge canvas with hues of black and grey, it is hugely reminiscent of the KGF films. Salaar stars Prabhas in the lead role. The movie also has Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan. It is set in the period after the KGF movies as per fan theory. Salaar is a hugely budgeted actioner and people have immense expectations of a masala mass actioner that will draw huge crowds. Also Read - Is Salaar set in KGF universe? Fans highlight a connection between Prabhas and Yash starrer

Now, trade expert Taran Adarsh has reported that filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri is planning to release The Vaccine War on the same date. He has tweeted about the same. The movie has Nana Patekar, Pallavi Joshi and Paresh Rawal in key roles. It seems he wants to release it with Salaar. Co-incidentally, his film The Kashmir Files came with RadheShyam in 2022. We know that RadheShyam tanked badly making losses of Rs 120 crores while The Kashmir Files grossed close to Rs 295 crores at the domestic and global box office. Though the movie was slammed as propaganda by some, masses and classes watched it in theatres.

#Xclusiv… ‘THE VACCINE WAR’ TO CLASH WITH ‘SALAAR’?… #TheKashmirFiles director #VivekAgnihotri is eyeing 28 Sept 2023 for the release date of his upcoming film #TheVaccineWar… Yes, the same date that has been finalised by the makers of #Prabhas starrer #Salaar. In the past,… pic.twitter.com/B5d3sp7ZRT — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 6, 2023

Fans are kind of surprised by this decision. After Jawan was shifted from June 2, a lot of movies reshuffled their dates. The biggest one was Animal that is coming on December 2023 now. Take a look at reactions to this news...

It would be interesting ?

But i am sure they will avoid the clash. — Ketch Rajath (@RajathKetch) July 6, 2023

Radhe shyam was different genre & this is different genre with Prashant Neel' Universe so it's a bad call — Varad Tamhankar (@Varad_Tamhankar) July 6, 2023

Radhe shyam is a different movie and SALAAR is Dinosaur?? — Prabhas (@Rutvikgauswami) July 6, 2023

There is no official announcement from Vivek Agnihotri on the same though. We have to see if he releases a statement on the same. But there seems to be a space for both the movies on that date!