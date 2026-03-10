Salim Khan health update: Salman Khan's father responds well to treatment; when will he get discharged?

Salim Khan, renowned scriptwriter and father of actor Salman Khan, has been hospitalized since February 17, 2026. The 90-year-old Salim has been undergoing treatment at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital.

Salim Khan health update: Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, father of actor Salman Khan, is currently recovering at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital. On February 17, 2026, the 90-year-old Salim had to rushed to the hospital and admitted to the ICU. During an interaction a few weeks back, Dr. Jalil Parkar from the Lilavati hospital had revealed that Salim Khan had suffered a minor brain haemorrhage. However, Salman Khan and his family were reportedly upset about the update which Dr. Jalil Parkar had shared. According to the latest reports, Salim Khan will soon get discharged.

When will Salim Khan be discharged from Lilavati Hospital?

According to journalist, Vickey Lalwani, Salim Khan had to be admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital after doctors had detected a blood clot. Vicky took to his Instagram handle to put out the current health update of Salim Khan. In the note, Vickey said that Salim is expected to get discharged in the next three or four days. He added that the news has come as a relief to the Khan family. His post read, "Salim Khan is feeling relatively better, and if all goes well, the celebrated writer will be discharged from Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital (Bandra) where he was admitted two weeks ago. There was a brain clot which has been treated and Salman Khan’s father is going to go home in the next 3 to 4 days. It was not easy but the prayers have been heard. The team of doctors attending to him have done a very good job and the Khan family is very relieved and happy."

What had doctors said about Salim Khan's health earlier?

A few days back, Dr Jalil Parkar had reportedly said that the veteran screenwriter was "stable" but "under close observation" in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). While interacting with media, Dr Jalil Parkar had said, "There was minimal brain haemorrhage. A procedure called DSA was done today morning. No surgery was required. He is still on ventilator. By tomorrow hopefully, he will be off ventilator. Keeping in mind the age, the time of recovery is more." He mentioned that Salim was fine and stable.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: On Salim Khan's health condition, Lilavati Hospital's Dr Jalil D Parkar says, "... Yesterday morning, he was admitted to Lilavati Hospital. He was brought in by his family physician, Sandeep Chopra. After the checkup and medication, we realised that… pic.twitter.com/GOb3pYjF36 — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2026

Dr Jalil D Parkar had earlier revealed that Salim Khan was brought in by his family physician, Sandeep Chopra. Following his checkup and medication, doctors felt the need for his ICU hospitalisation. Salim's blood pressure was reportedly high, for which he was treated and we on ventilator. As the doctor said, "The ventilator was a safeguard so his condition doesn't worsen. He was not as critical as shown on certain news channels."

Following Salim Khan's hospitalisation, several family members, including children Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and Alvira Khan, grandsons Arhaan Khan, Nirvaan Khan, and Ayaan Agnihotri, rushed to the hospital to visit him.

