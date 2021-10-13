Salim Khan wants Amitabh Bachchan to retire: 'There are no stories for an actor like Amitabh now'

Veteran writer and megastar have delivered many hit films together. From , Deewar, Don, Trishul to Kaala Paththar and many more, the duo have worked togerther in more than 10 films in the industry. However, Salim now wants Amitabh to take a graceful retirement since the actor has achieved a lot in his acting career. Also Read - Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Rishi Kapoor and more: 7 Bollywood stars who have been in Amitabh Bachchan's bad books

"Amitabh Bachchan should retire now. He has achieved all that he had to in this life. One should keep a few years of life for oneself as well. Amitabh Bachchan has played a brilliant innings professionally. He has done good work so he must free himself from the race. He must take a graceful retirement," Salim Khan told Dainik Bhaskar.

Salim further said that retirement process is necessary for a person to enjoy his life according to their own wishes. Citing his own example, he said, "My world is limited now. All the people I go on walks with are from non-filmy backgrounds."

The writer then said that the film industry has evolved a lot over the past years and there are no stories left for an actor like Big B. "Amitabh Bachchan was the hero who could play an angry young man, he still is. However, there are no stories for an actor like Amitabh now. Our films have improved technically, the music and action have improved but we do not have good scripts,” he said.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting the Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. He will be next seen in , The Intern remake, Jhund, MayDay and Nag Ashwin's next.