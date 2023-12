Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are more like real brothers. And today on the 58th birthday of the superstar, he was questioned by one of his fans on why he didn’t wish him on social media. The Dunki star had the most apt reply to the fan and it is right now the need of an hour. Shah Rukh Khan belongs to a whole different era and he doesn't need social media validation for everything and anything. The fan asked Jawan actor why hasn't he wished his friend and brother Salman Khan on his birthday. To which he said," I know and I have wished him. I don’t do it on social media because it’s personal na?? Waise yeh picture bhai ki awesome hai!!". Also Read - Dunki star Shah Rukh Khan finally reveals the real reason for NOT doing Munna Bhai with Rajkumar Hirani

I know and I have wished him. I don’t do it on social media because it’s personal na?? Waise yeh picture bhai ki awesome hai!! #Dunki https://t.co/AXvSKa2lqw — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 27, 2023

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will be seen together in Tiger Vs Pathaan reportedly and both the superstars have left their fans enthralled how. Shah Rukh Khan made a comeback with Pathaan and the cameo of Salman as Tiger is one of the most iconic cameos in 2023. After receiving an astounding response, Aditya Chopra decided to do a full-fledged film Tiger vs Pathaan with the superstars. Also Read - Jawan to Sam Bahadur; 5 must watch patriotic films of 2023

Ha ha u have heard the saying ‘opinions are like ______s, everyone has one!’ I work on belief not on opinions my friend. #Dunki https://t.co/D7fx29EUwz — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 27, 2023

Trending Now

Right now Shah Rukh Khan is enjoying all the positive feedback for his latest releaseelmed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film is winning hearts and how but it hasn't managed to create hysteria at the box office like Pathaan and

The chatter around Dunki not making more money compared to Pathaan and Jawan has left the superstar unaffected and he even reacted that he doesn't take decisions on the basis of other's point of views.

Watch the video of Salman Khan at brother Arbaaz Khan's second marriage with Sshura Khan.