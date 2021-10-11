Post the announcement of reopening of cinemas of Maharashtra government in the state, we saw several biggies, who were waiting for the theatrical release for a long time shared their arrival dates at the box office. While films like , '83, Jersey and others dropped the release dates, fans are eagerly waiting for the makers of and 's Antim: The Final Truth to unveil its release date. While earlier director had said that film will hit the screens in November, as per the latest reports, the producers are eyeing on November 26, which means it will lock horns with and 's Satyameva Jayate 2 at the ticket windows. Also Read - Is Salman Khan-Aayush Sharma's Antim CLASHING with Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi? Director Mahesh Manjrekar spills the beans

Filmmaker, Mahesh Manjrekar, who is quite confident about his film, recently praised Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma's performances and said that that audience will see a different avatar of both the leading stars in the film and the fans of actor will be surprised to see how he has approached the role of a Sikh cop as he delivered a brilliant performance. While earlier the film was titled Guns of North, the makers changed it to Antim, which means 'the end'. The gangster drama which is the remake of Marathi hit Mulshi Pattern, also stars in a key role.

Talking about Satyameva Jayate 2, the masala entertainer is directed by Milap Zaveri. Talking to us exclusively, Milap revealed what audience can expect from SMJ 2 and said, "There is seetis, taalis, dialoguebaazi, action, music, 2 John Abrahams, his first double role, there is Divya, it's a complete mass entertainer. It will in a way hopefully along with Sooryavanshi will resurrect single screens and cinemas again and you can expect mass mayhem in the cinemas and taalis and dhamaal in the theatres."