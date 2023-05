Salman Khan is a changed man today; he has gone through a lot in his life, and that is what has made him what he is today. The superstar, who is the most eligible bachelor even at the age of 57, accepts that he is unlucky in love and talks about being a bad boyfriend in his relationships. Today he is alone while he talks about all his exes being happy at their places and admits to being at fault. Salman Khan appeared as a first guest on Rajat Sharma's show Aap Ki Aadalat, where he once again bared his heart out and spoke about anything and everything about his life, including why he is still single and his past relationships. Salman says that today all his exes are in happy space, and he knows it was his fault as he didn't end up with any of them today. Also Read - Salman Khan clears his stand on Palak Tiwari's neckline diktat comment; netizens have mixed reactions

The superstar called himself unlucky in love and said," Unlucky in love. Jab koi aesa ayegi toh hojayega. Actually, when someone like that comes, it will happen. Actually, everyone is good; the fault lies with me. When the first person leaves, the fault lies with them; when the second person leaves, the fault lies with them only; and when the third person leaves, the fault lies with them. When the fourth person leaves, there is doubt. Is the fault with them or me? With the fifth person, it's 60-40." Even today, Salman has hope that someone special may arrive in his life.

All my fault

Salman Khan further added, "Usse zyada jaane lagti hai toh woh confirm karjaati hai ki fault mera hi tha. Isme kisi ka dosh nahi hai, yeh bas mera hi dosh hai. Shayad ek fear ka ho ki main shayad unko woh zindagi, woh sukh na de pau jo ki unke dimaag mein hai. I'm sure sab apni apni jagah bohut khush hai (when more people leave, they confirm that the fault was mine). Nobody is at fault; it's all mine. Maybe there is a fear that I won't be able to give them the life and happiness that they want. I'm sure everyone is happy."

Salman Khan may be unlucky in love, but today he is the biggest superstar in the country, and there are millions who love and admire him. His last release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, won the hearts of his fans, while they await for Tiger to roar at the box office with Tiger 3 along with .