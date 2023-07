Bollywood's eternal bachelor Salman Khan has dated some of the most beautiful women in the industry. But none of them have ended in marriage. From Sangeeta Bijlani to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Katrina Kaif, the star was in serious relationships. An old interview of Salman Khan has come to the fore where he has been asked on his relationships, and what he feels went wrong. The superstar says like many he felt his partners were at fault when his first two affairs ended on a sad note. Salman Khan indirectly said that he did not see that he could have been at fault. Also Read - Annu Kapoor strongly slams OTT platforms for only promoting nudity; asks, ‘OTT Ki Aukaat Kya Hai?'

Then, he says that after the failure of his fourth relationship he starts wondering if there is a problem with them. He says it becomes a 60: 40 ratio then. Salman Khan's old videos have been going viral on platforms. Take a look at the video on Reddit... Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Shiv Thakare slams Jiya Shankar for giving Elvish Yadav surf water to drink; says, 'Don't forget humanity in playing a game' [Watch Video]

Fans have reacted to the video which is accompanied by some sentimental music as well. They have said that at least the superstar admits that he could have been wrong on some fronts. Also Read - Tiger 3: Teaser of Salman Khan film to release with Jawan; Shah Rukh Khan’s poster to be unveiled on THIS date

Trending Now

SALMAN KHAN'S CONTROVERSIAL LOVE LIFE

Salman Khan's love life has been very controversial. Somy Ali stills speaks on how he was an allegedly abusive boyfriend in the years they were together. In January 2023, she shared details in a social media post. She said the eight years she spent with him was the worst ones of her life. However, Salman Khan and Sangeeta Bijlani are still friends. But his relationship with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had its fair share of gossip. It was said that he used t drink often and would abuse the actress. He was also allegedly a possessive boyfriend. Finally, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan ended the relationship.