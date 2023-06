Salman Khan, who admitted to being unlucky in love, has often been accused of being aggressive with his girlfriends in the past. Right from Somy Ali to Aishwarya Rai, he spoke about his violent behaviour while he refrained from commenting on it, and now this old video of the Tiger 3 star is going viral where he is seen sitting along with Katrina Kaif for an interview and openly accusing Kat of being violent with her in an interview on camera. The superstar is seen talking to the anchor, where he talks about how he is guiding Katrina as she is new to the industry and even admits to being violent when he says, Inko padh jaati hai. The netizens are stunned by this video, and they are slamming the actor for blatantly speaking in such a way. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 6: Bebika Dhurve predicts why Salman Khan never married; Palak Purswani-Jiya Shankar patch up – TOP highlights

In the video Salman says, "Creativeness pe hamesha jhagda hota hai kyuki ye baad me aayi hai, I have been here for the longest time. Kabhi kabhi, I think you over smart banti thi to inko pad jaati thi. Aur phir jab ye correct hoti thi tab bolte the wah ye correct hain. Jahaan sahi hai sahi hai, Jahaan galat hai galat hai." While you can see Katrina Kaif giving an extremely awkward reaction to the anchor when he repeats Salman Khan's pad jaati thi line, The users on Reddit are extremely surprised by this attitude of the actor and are calling him names. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid flirts with Akanksha Puri; asks her to marry him

Watch the video of Salman Khan's open admission of being violent with Katrina Kaif that is leaving fans stunned and how.

Recalling that Aishwarya once told her about Salman Khan that they parted ways due to the superstar being abusive, in one of her interviews with TOI, the Ponniyin Selvan actress said, "SSalman and I broke up last March, but he isn't able to come to terms with it. After we broke up, he would call me and talk trash. He also suspected me of having affairs with my co-stars. I was linked up with everyone, from Abhishek Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan. There were times when Salman got physical with me, luckily without leaving any marks. And I would go to work as if nothing had happened."

Katrina Kaif is still friends with Salman Khan, and she will be seen alongside him in Tiger 3. The netizens are stunned that, despite the rowdy behaviour, how can Kat be friends with SK? Today, the actress is happily married to Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal.