Bollywood actor Salman Khan was recently honoured at Saudi Arabia's Joy Awards on Saturday. Apart from him, B-town diva Alia Bhatt also graced the event in style and looked beautiful in a saree. The award function was held in Riyadh and popular celebrities were invited by the dignitaries to be a special guest. Pictures and videos from the Joy Awards are going viral on social media. Alia was given the Honorary Entertainment Makers Award at the event. She wore a red, blue, and golden saree with a cape with an off-shoulder blouse. For all the latest Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

Salman was seen posing with Hannibal actor Anthony Hopkins on the red carpet and the two looked dashing in suits. Salman wore a lavender shirt which he paired with a violet suit and sported a moustache and beard. The handsome actor from Bollywood even presented an award to a senior Egyptian actor and left everyone in awe with his grace. Salman had earlier received the Personality of the Year award at the event in 2022.

Watch Salman Khan presenting the award in Riyadh

LATEST: #Salmankhan called on Stage to Give Award to Old Egyptian Actress His Intro And Respect to her all hearts@BeingSalmanKhan | #TheBull pic.twitter.com/fUzWlichoV — FIGHTя (@SalmanzFighter_) January 20, 2024

Watch Alia Bhatt's video from the event

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Planet Alia Bhatt (@planetaliabhatt)

On the work front, Salman was seen in Tiger 3 and his film managed to collect a gross ₹466.63 crore worldwide. The movie was later released online on Prime Video. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 also featured Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in main roles. He is currently seen hosting the reality show Bigg Boss 17 which will have its grand dinale on January 28. Salman will play the role of Brigadier Farukh Bulsara led Operation Cactus in 1988 in the Maldives in the upcoming film. While Alia was seen in Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which was helmed by Karan Johar. She will be seen in Jigra which will hit the theatres on September 27, 2024.