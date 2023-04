Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are till date the most infamous couple of tinsel town, and there is still a ray of hope in fans for them to get back together, if only in doing films. The edited videos created by one of the most diehard fans of Salman and Aishwarya are going viral from the NMACC and more. The videos will instantly hit you at the right place and make you want to have them back in movies. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan were the most beloved couple in the tinsel town, and their alleged separation till date leaves them heartbroken and how. And this edited version shows how their fans are imagining their togetherness in the other parallel universe. Aishwarya and Salman even now break hearts and leave fans swooning with their crackling chemistry that they shared once upon a time.