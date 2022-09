seems to have landed herself into deep trouble due to her connection with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. She is currently being interrogated by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police in the Rs 200 crore extortion-cum-cheating case. According to the reports, her close friends from the entertainment industry, and had warned her about Sukesh but she was madly in love with the conman and wanted to marry him. Also Read - 5 facts about Jacqueline Fernandez-Sukesh Chandrasekhar's bond that show love is blind [Photos]

Reports suggest that Jacqueline had told Salman and Akshay about her intentions of getting married to the conman who introduced himself as a businessman and politician. A senior police official stated that the two stars warned her but she continued meeting him and accepting expensive gifts from him. She had called Sukesh 'the man of her dreams.'

Jacqueline was confronted with the testimonies of Bollywood personality and an aide of Chandrashekhar, Pinky Irani, who were questioned by the EOW last week. Last Wednesday, the EOW had grilled Jacqueline for over eight hours in connection with the case. As per sources, Jacqueline was summoned again on Monday as the EOW it found contradictions in her earlier statements.

According to the ED chargesheet, Jacqueline knew about Chandrashekhar's involvement in criminal activities but she chose to overlook them and indulged in financial transactions with the conman.

Chandrashekhar was arrested for allegedly cheating and extorting money from some high-profile people, including former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh. Many Bollywood actors and models have been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate for their alleged links to Chandrashekhar.

