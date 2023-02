Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar came together to perform at a big fat Indian wedding in Delhi. The two grooved on the special number from their movies. We all know Akshay Kumar never shies away from dancing at big fat Indian weddings but this time he was joined by Salman Khan. Both the actors have put the dance floor on fire with their killer dance moves. A video from the wedding of the two dancing went viral on social media. Also Read - Salman Khan is the most generous actor in Bollywood, thinks Akshay Kumar!

Salman Khan shook a leg on Munna Badnam Hua from his popular movie Dabbangg 3 while Akshay Kumar grooved to the reprise version of Main Khiladi Tu Anari from his upcoming movie Selfiee. Bhaijaan wore a black shirt and trousers whereas Akki donned a shimmery blue kurta pyjama fighting in perfect traditional attire. Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani posted the video of their dance from the grand wedding bash on his Instagram handle.

As the video surfaced on social media like a fire, netizens shared their reactions. The video received mixed reactions while some were floored by their performance others trolled them. One user commented “Private wedding show mein bhi thumke laga ke paisa kaaman hai." While another wrote, "Ye be kise ke shadi mai jate hai ya rent par." Netizens also called out the actors dancing at weddings for little money.

On the work front, was last seen playing a cameo in ’s Pathaan. He gearing up for the release of the upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Bhaijaan will also be seen in the third chapter of the Tiger series. On the other hand, is looking forward to Selfiee release which is set on 27th February. He also has an exciting slate of upcoming movies in the year 2023 and 2024.