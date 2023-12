Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal is one of the most loved films of 2023. The actor has outdone himself in the movie and it has been ruling the box office. The film also stars Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri and others. Just like Ranbir, Bobby Deol has also received all the love for his performance. The man has left everyone surprised with his performance without having even one dialogue to say. Bobby Deol had even cried after seeing such an amazing response for his work. His dance on Jamal Kudu has gone viral and everyone is loving the song. People have been making videos on it and showering love. Now, Bobby Deol's father and veteran actor Dharmendra has recreated his Jamal Kudu step. For all the Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Is Abhishek Kumar a bis**ual? Udaariyaan actor’s close friend spills the beans

Dharmendra Deol, Salman Khan recreate Bobby Deol's Jamal Kudu step

Not just him, Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Mika Singh and Krushna Abhishek also did the Jamal Kudu step. The promo of Bigg Boss 17 has released we see veteran actor Dharmendra arriving on Bigg Boss sets to celebrate New Year's eve. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: After getting intimate on national television; Ankita Lokhande warns Vicky Jain of divorce after he taunts her [Watch]

They all are seen recreating Bobby Deol's Jamal Kudu step together. They are all seen having fun together as they dance on the song. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar's sister strongly defends brother over 'bullying' he suffers at the hands of Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel

Take a look at the promo here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Talking about Bigg Boss 17, currently, Aoora, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Ayesha Khan, Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider, Mannara Chopra, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mahashettey, Samarth Jurel are inside the house.

A look at the BTS videos of Bigg Boss 17 promo

We will also see elimination in Bigg Boss 17 on the same day. Neil, Rinku, Ayesha and Abhishek have been nominated for elimination. One amongst them will be out. As per reports, there can also be double eliminations this week.