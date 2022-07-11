's personal security has been beefed up after gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang claimed the responsibility for the assassination of Punjabi singer Sidhu Singh Moosewala. During the interrogation, Lawrence told Delhi Police that the Bishnoi community will never forgive Salman and his father unless they tender public apology in Jambaji temple for killing a blackbuck. Also Read - Ranveer Singh's quadruplex to Shah Rukh Khan's palatial Mannat: 9 MOST expensive, luxurious houses owned by Bollywood stars

"During interrogation, he candidly said that since the Bishnois consider the blackbuck to be the reincarnation of their religious guru, Bhagwan Jambeshwar also known as Jambaji, acquittal or punishment from the court will not be the last verdict for him. He also said the actor and his father either tender public apology in Jambaji temple or the Bishnois will kill them," HGS Dhaliwal, special commissioner (special cell) was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

A few days ago, Salman Khan's lawyer Hastimal Saraswat filed a complaint at Jodhpur police station alleging that he received death threats through letter which says that 'enemy's friend is enemy'. This threat was similar to that which Salman and his father Salim Khan received recently.

Also the letter was similar to what given to Salman Khan. Letter to Advocate Saraswat had said, "Enemy's friend is an enemy. Will do something like Moosewala." The threatening person wrote 'LB-GB' on Salman's letter. 'LB-GB' is also written on the letter sent to the Advocate.

Salman has been under the radar of the gangster following the Blackbuck poaching case. Back in 2018, Bishnoi had threatened to kill Salman in Jodhpur. "Hum karenge toh pata chal hi jayega. Salman Khan ko Jodhpur mein hi maarenge, pata chal jayega inko. Abhi toh maine kuch kiya hi nahi hai, bina matlab ke involve kar rahe hain. (When I do something, then you will know. Will kill Salman Khan in Jodhpur. As of now, I haven’t done anything. They are involving me for nothing)," he had told reporters outside the court.