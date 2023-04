Salman Khan is the OG king and a classic example of how to stay best friends with your exes; right from Sangeeta Bijlani to Katrina Kaif, he is still in touch with the ladies. Last night, Arpita Khan Sharma hosted an Eid bash at her residence and invited Bollywood biggies to grace the night with their presence. One thing that grabbed eyeballs was the camaraderie Sangeeta and Salman Khan shared while they were leaving with media personality Rajat Sharma. Sangeeta was seen giving a friendly punch to Salman Khan while they were walking together, and this grabbed a lot of attention from people, who are going gaga over their friendship and are wondering why they didn’t end up together. Also Read - Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma Eid bash: Kartik Aaryan, Mc Stan, Suniel Shetty, and more attend the party in their best traditional outfits [Watch Video]

Talking about his marraige being called off with Sangeeta 29 years ago, Salman Khan had said on Karan Johar's show, "There was a time that I really wanted to get married and then it just didn't work out. I have always come so close. People have got cold feet. 'Theek hai, boyfriend, isko zindagi bhar jhelna padega kya (They think I am a good boyfriend but it's difficult to tolerate me for the rest of their lives),"

Watch the video of Salman Khan and Sangeeta Bijlani having fun together.

Salman and Sangeeta were in such a serious relationship that they were all set to get married and were even engaged. But they called off their wedding, and at that time Sangeeta had accused him of being unfaithful and disloyal; she had said in her interviews that the Tiger star didn't deserve her love, and so they are not together. But they have definitely let the bygones be bygones and come a long way, and today she shares a beautiful bond that is called friendship. Well, like had said in his movie , Pyaar Junoon hai, Dosti sukoon hai, clearly, they are each other's sukoon.