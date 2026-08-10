Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt's 7 Dogs to RELEASE in India on August 21, fans excited for their reunion

Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt are set to reunite on the big screen with international action thriller 7 Dogs, which is finally arriving in Indian theatres on August 21.

Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt's international action film 7 Dogs is set to release in Indian theatres on August 21. Here's what to know about the film, its story and their reunion. Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt are all set to return to the big screen together with their international action thriller 7 Dogs. The film, in which the two Bollywood stars have cameo appearances, is finally getting an India release. After its Middle East premiere earlier this year, the movie will now hit Indian theatres on August 21.

Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt's 7 Dogs gets India release

The India release of 7 Dogs is expected to excite fans who have been waiting to see Salman and Sanjay together again. The film is directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah and features Karim Abdel-Aziz and Ahmed Ezz in the lead roles. Salman and Sanjay appear in special cameo roles, but their presence has already become one of the biggest talking points around the movie. The two actors have been friends for years and have starred together in several movies.

What is 7 Dogs about?

7 Dogs revolves around a crime syndicate of the same name and a dangerous new drug called Pink Lady. The story follows Interpol officer Khalid Al-Azzazi, who arrests Ghali Abu Dawood, a senior member of the crime group. A year later, the syndicate returns with plans to transport the new drug across the Middle East. Khalid is then forced to work with Ghali, who knows the group's operations better than anyone else. The film has been written and produced by Turki Al-Sheikh and has been made on a large scale, with action scenes, crime and international locations playing a major part in the story.

Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt's reunion

Salman and Sanjay's appearances in the film have already created curiosity among their fans. In the trailer, Salman is seen in a stylish white suit. In one scene, his character says, "You know what he does? He documents his whole life." Another scene shows Salman asking a character, "Why do you look like a criminal to me?" Sanjay, meanwhile, appears alongside a group of men while holding a gadget.

Salman and Sanjay have worked together before

The two stars have shared screen space in films including Saajan (1991), Chal Mere Bhai (2000) and Yeh Hai Jalwa (2002). Their friendship and chemistry have remained popular among Bollywood fans over the years. They also reunited last year for Indo-Canadian rapper AP Dhillon's song Old Money, bringing their much-loved combination back on screen. Now, with 7 Dogs arriving in Indian theatres on August 21, fans will get another chance to see Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt together, this time in an international action film.

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