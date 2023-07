Salman Khan faced a debacle again at the box office with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Seems he is disappointed with the failure of his latest movie and wants to try his hands on different things. The actor holds a streak of flop movies and now he has made up his mind to not compromise with his career. Bhaijaan is looking forward to doing some fresh projects. He will make some alterations in his choice of films to reboot his box office status. In order to do same he has shed away his ego and approached filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali reportedly. Will this reunion bury the hatchet and end their years-long tiff? Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Urfi Javed calls Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan a liar; here's why

Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali has a famous tiff on the sets of Inshallah as per entertainment news. The Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actor director duo were said to collaborate once again for a big project. However, due to alleged creative differences, Bhaijaan walked out of Inshallah. The film also starred Alia Bhatt as a female lead. SLB was supposed to cast his two favourite stars Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt in his ambitious project. Unfortunately, things didn’t fall on place and the project was shelved. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Netizens in awe of Abhishek Malhan giving it back to Bebika Dhurve; call him the main character of Weekend Ka Vaar [Check Rections]

According to the latest reports the Tiger 3 actor has reached out to Mr. Bhansali to revamp his film career which seems to be drowning with consecutive film debacles. KoiMoi connected with a close friend of the actor and reports that Salman Khan has is now determined to not do films for “a goodwill gesture or overloading the cast with favour-seeking strugglers." Reportedly he is looking for right scripts and with that, he means no action-packed or drama-driven. He is looking forward to something that he hasn’t done before, preferably something that is relevant and yet personal. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 PROMO: Salman Khan calls out Falaq Naaz-Pooja Bhatt’s double standards towards Abhishek Malhan; netizens praise the host

Trending Now

The actor is uninterested in doing films for friends and family, hence, no more home productions where his brothers are directors or producers. The friend then confirmed that Salman Khan has reached out to Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The superstar believes “Inshallah was a brilliant love story, very fresh and audacious.” the movie is something that he would like to try at this stage in his career.

Well, this comes as a ray of hope that Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali will reunite for Inshallah that was scrapped due to the showdown that happened between the actor and director. However, there is no news from either of them and if this happens to be true it is awaited if they will bring back Alia Bhatt with Salman or will star another actress.