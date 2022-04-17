Salman Khan and Shehnaaz Gill's bonding grabs all attention at Baba Siddique’s Iftar party 2022 [Exclusive]

There's no secret that and Shehnaaz Gill share a great emotional bond with each other. From her entry dance in to their sentimental reunion on Bigg Boss 15 grand finale, Salman and Shehnaaz have instilled faith in people that unconditional bonds in the film industry also exist. At Baba Siddique's Iftar party 2022, Salman and Shehnaaz again bonded on the red carpet and their chemistry grabbed all the right attention. Also Read - Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt hug like long lost friends at Baba Siddiqui Iftar party 2022; put rumours around their equation to rest - Watch

According to Bollywood Life's well-placed source, Salman and Shehnaaz talked for hours and they even had food together. In fact, Salman made Shehnaaz sit next to him so that she could be comfortable at the bash. They were talking non-stop and Shehnaaz as always looked happy in Salman's company.

During the party, Salman appeared quite concerned about Shehnaaz and was seen taking care of her. He was also seen being very protective of her. While many of Salman's acquaintances flocked to his table to meet and greet him, the Dabangg Khan ensured that Shehnaaz is comfortable all the time and made her feel like a family member. While Salman was dressed in all black attire, Shehnaaz was shining in a silver suit.

Just like Baba Siddique's Iftar party 2022, we saw a different Salman Khan altogether on Bigg Boss 15 grand finale too. He showcased a special side of him which was never seen before on camera. And it all naturally happened when Shehnaaz Gill graced the show to pay a heartfelt tribute to late Sidharth Shukla. Salman's emotional attachment with Shehnaaz was visibly organic and pure. Their bond is beyond a thousand words undoubtedly and Salman's hugs and care for Shehnaaz created a mass meltdown on social media.

Salman told Shehnaaz that he was proud of her and asked her to move on in life. Salman told the viewers that the last few months had been tough for Shehnaaz and Sidharth Shukla's mother. He then assured Shehnaaz that he is in touch with Sidharth's mother and she need not have to worry about anything. Salman was seen taking care of Shehnaaz like a baby. He adjusted her tresses and wiped off her tears with a tissue. There was too much warmth and care in Salman's gesture. And Shehnaaz embraced it all too.