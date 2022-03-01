Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha are married? Here's the truth behind the viral wedding picture

There's no denying that is the most eligible bachelor in the industry. At 56, Salman has remained unmarried and reports keep doing the rounds of his rumoured love affairs. And the recent rumour of Salman getting secretly married to his co-star had made a lot of noise on social media platforms. Also Read - Not just Anshula Kapoor, THESE 7 starkids too have been an inspiration with their Fat to Fit story

A morphed wedding picture of Salman and Sonakshi has been circulating on the internet for the past couple of days. The picture shows Salman dressed in a cream colour suit while Sonakshi wearing a red bridal saree. Sonakshi is seen blushing as Salman puts a ring in her finger. While many people have fallen prey to the fake picture, one closer look and one can easily identity that it has been edited by some miscreants or their fans who want to see them married.

Salman had launched Sonakshi in Bollywood with his superhit 2010 film Dabangg. The two share a great bond of friendship and their chemistry in the film was loved by their fans. Sonakshi is often seen accompanying Salman on Da-Bangg Tour. She was recently seen entertaining the audience at the tour in Dubai. , and others were also seen entralling the audience with their performances.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan and have started shooting for a new schedule for the third installment of the Tiger franchise in the national capital. The actors have been pictured during their shoot. Their images have taken social media and fan clubs across platforms have been sharing pictures of the superstar. In the pictures, Salman and Katrina were seen taking a shot for the film. The two were fully dressed in their spy costumes. It seems they were shooting for an action sequence in the capital.

The third instalment in the Tiger franchise, which is directed by , was put on hold due to the global outbreak of Covid-19. The first instalment Ek Tha Tiger directed by Kabir Khan released in 2012. The second released in 2017 and was directed by .