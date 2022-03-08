marked her Bollywood debut with 's hit film . She came to be known as the Dabangg girl of Bollywood. Recently, she hit headlines as a morphed picture of Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha being Mr and Mrs went viral. Salman Khan's wedding has been a topic of national interest. His fans are desperately wanting to know when Bollywood's most eligible Bachelor will settle in matrimony. So as this fake picture hit headlines, it instantly went viral. Now, another picture of the two has made it to the internet despite Sonakshi Sinha giving out a clarification. Also Read - Sonakshi Sinha REACTS to reports of non-bailable warrant issued against her over Rs 37 lakh fraud

This time around, the picture that has been morphed is originally of and Natasha Dalal. Faces of Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha have replaced Varun and Natasha on a photo from their wedding album. One wonders who is the brains behind this. Earlier, reacting to the viral picture, Sonakshi had commented, "Are you so dumb that you cant tell the difference between a real and a morphed picture?????" Check out both the pictures below: Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and more – you'd never believe at what age these 9 Bollywood celebs lost their virginity

Apart from this, Sonakshi Sinha is currently mired in a controversy as rumours of a non-bailable warrant being issued against her went viral. However, the actress recently broke silence on the same and stated that it is fake news.

Talking about Salman Khan, the actor is currently busy with the shooting of Tiger 3. The film is going to release on the auspicious day of Eid 2023.