Salman Khan has a long association with Rajshri Production and director Sooraj Barjatya. The actor-director duo has given a lot of family entertainers like Maine Pyar Kiya and Hum Aapke Hai Kaun. For the unversed Bhaijaan played his first lead role in Sooraj Barjatya’s 1989 film Maine Pyaar Kiya. Now Salman and Sooraj are said to extend their association reuniting for yet another film. Looks like fans' wish has been heard and the Rajshri Productions are all set to return with their Prem and their iconic family entertainer. Also Read - Pathaan success effect: Shah Rukh Khan continues to reign on top spot in Ormax List; beats Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and these superstars [View complete list]

The actor-director last collaboration was the 2015 film Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo. Now the latest reports suggest that and will reunite for a family drama tentatively titled Prem Ki Shaadi. The movie revolves around the hero looking for a perfect partner to get married. The plot itself makes the Bhaijaan fans excited at least they will see Salman Khan marrying on screen. The 57 years old actor didn’t tie the knot yet but in this movie Prem Ki Shaadi he will positively get married. It would be fun to see the actor get married in this family entertainer. Also Read - Satish Kaushik’s last words begging to be saved from death will break your heart

According to Pinkvilla, a source close to the development informed the publication about the new collaboration. The source stated, “Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya have been discussing Prem Ki Shaadi for a while now and the film is now in the stage of hitting the floors this year.” The actor and director are looking to start Prem Ki Shaadi by end of this year. The film is said to be among the most special subjects that Sooraj has developed till date and with the film, he plans to celebrate love in the backdrop of nuclear families. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Priyanka Chopra meets RRR star Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni, Salman Khan fans on cloud nine after Tiger 3 pics get leaked and more

As per the source, in a couple of months Sooraj will lock the female lead and the key ensemble cast of Prem Ki Shaadi which is scheduled for Diwali 2024. “While his films have always had romantic tracks leading to shaadi, this time around, the entire conflict revolves around the life of a married couple with strong family elements,” added the source.

With Prem Ki Shaadi we hope the old iconic era of the Rajshri Films family entertainer returns to Bollywood. Meanwhile, Salman Khan has Tiger 3 and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in the pipeline.