Bollywood actor Salman Khan was recently seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif. His fans were eagerly waiting for his collaboration with Sooraj Barjatya for Prem Ki Shaadi. The two have given the biggest hits of their careers including Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Hum Saath Saath Hain and more. The two were all set to recreate their hit magic at the box office, but their film has been shelved. Yes, you read that right!

Last year, the filmmaker Sooraj confirmed that he is all set to direct Prem Ki Shaadi with Salman and had also teased the fans with his iconic character. Fans were excited to see Prem's charm yet again on the big screens. But, it seems as if their plans have hit a roadblock. The film was all set to go on the floors this year, but Salman and Sooraj have called it quits. As per the mid-day report, Salman and Sooraj disagreed over several aspects of the movie and decided to shelve the film. Sooraj is keen to re-work the script and rope in the younger cast including Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh who are being considered for the project.

Salman and Sooraj worked together in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo in 2015 and the film also starred Sonam Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Anupam Kher, Swara Bhaskar and others in main roles. On the work front, Salman is busy with Tiger VS Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan.