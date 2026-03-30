Salman Khan announces next big action film with Vamshi Paidipally, CONFIRMS 2027 release

Bollywood star Salman Khan announces his next big action thriller with popular director Vamshi Paidipally, marking their first collaboration. Read on to know more.

Salman Khan has announced the release date of his next film. He is currently busy shooting for his war film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, but in the meantime, he has shared information about his new project with fans. It will be an action-thriller, which will be directed by popular director Vamshi Paidipally. Salman shared a photo with the director on social media and informed that the work on the film will start from April 2026. The film will be made on a massive scale and is being planned as a grand theatrical release.

When will Salman Khan-Vamshi Paidipally’s new film release?

The title of this new film of Salman Khan has not been decided yet, but according to reports, it is planned to be released on Eid 2027. Salman often releases his films on the occasion of Eid, and this time too, the makers want to continue the trend. The film will be made on a pan-India level. The shooting is scheduled to start in April 2026, and it is expected that more information related to the film will be revealed soon.

Salman Khan confirms next big action thriller

Salman Khan shared a special message for his fans on social media. He wrote, “Dil, Dimag, Jigar se… from this April with @directorvamshi.” It is clear from this message that Salman is very excited about this film. After this post, the discussion of the film has also intensified among the fans. Salman has given many hit films in the action-thriller genre before, so there is a lot of expectation from this project as well.

Watch the post here:

Salman Khan has already made his debut in a South Indian film. He played a special role in the 2022 film Godfather. The film also starred Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara. Salman's cameo was much-hyped and was seen as a strong collaboration between Bollywood and Tollywood. Now his new film with Vamshi Paidipally can take this collaboration further.

All about Salman Khan’s next project

Salman's current film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, which was earlier known as' Battle of Galwan ', is scheduled to release on April 17, 2026. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film also stars Chitrangada Singh in a pivotal role. However, according to some reports, its release is likely to be delayed until August 2026.

Director Vamshi Paidipally has worked with big names of the South industry, including Prabhas, Jr. NTR, Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, and Vijay. He has also directed the National Award-winning film Maharshi.

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