Karan Johar completed a half a century on planet Earth on 25th May and the filmmaker pulled out all the stops to make it an affair to remember. The Karan Johar birthday party was indeed a spectacular event that left everyone awestruck. An entire floor had apparently been booked at the prestigious Yash Raj Studios, with Karan Johar deciding on a all-red theme while the decor boasted an extravagant set-like design, complete with a bountiful of red roses. Coming to the dress code, the guests were requested to keep it to "black and bling".

Karan Johar's 50th birthday party guest list

A plethora of the who's who of tinsel town attended birthday bash from , , and to Malaika Arora, , and Sidharth Malhotra. On the other hand, King Khan Shah Rukh Khan was clearly the guest of honour while his close friend, , was also one of the most important attendees.

Karan Johar requests for no bodyguards at his birthday party

Whenever such stars descend upon a place, their bodyguards both leading their way and following them is a pretty common sight. However, despite the sheer number of celebs on display at the Karan Johar birthday bash, not a single bodyguard was to be found. How come? Well, according to a report in Pinkvilla, the request was made by KJo himself, and since it was the birthday boy's wish, everybody, including SRK and Salman – who are literally never seen anywhere without at least a couple of member of their security team – decided to indulge him. And because there was no security in sight, Karan kept an extra watchful eye out for all his guests during the party right to the very end despite getting a bit tipsy himself later on.