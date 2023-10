It looks like finally fans will get to hear Arijit Singh sing for superstar Salman Khan, as the singer was spotted outside the Tiger 3 star's house. It is now being speculated that they have ended the ‘dushmani’ of nine long years. Well, it all started in 2014 at an award function where Salman called Arijit's name to present him with the Best Singer award. Looking at him dressed very casually with messy hair, Salman took a jive at the singer and asked him, “Tu hai winner?". Arijit too took a humorous dig at the actor’s hosting skills, "Aap log ne sula dia". This was taken as an insult by superstar Salman Khan, and he reportedly got miffed with him and decided to remove the song that he had sung for his film Sultan.

When Salman Khan asked, 'Who is Arijit Singh?'

In 2016, Arijit Singh sang a song for Sultan that was removed by the superstar from the film. The ace singer made a public apology to the actor and mentioned that he never had intentions of insulting him. "You (Salman) are mistaken about the fact that I insulted you". Requesting further to not remove his song from Sultan, Arijit wrote, “I have sung enough songs, sir. But I want to retire with at least one song of yours in my library. Please do not take away this feeling.”

Salman Khan himself had sung Jug Ghoomeya later, and it became a popular song of all time. During the interaction with the media at that time, Salman was asked if he would ever forgive Arijit Singh after his public apology to him. The superstar failed to recognise him, and questioned back, ‘Who is Arijit Singh?’ And this one statement by Salman Khan showed he isn't in the mood to forgive him, but it looks like over the past nine years things have changed, and Arijit being spotted outside Salman's house is a sign that they have sorted out their problems. Will Arijit’s wish finally come true and will he get to sing in Tiger 3? Time will tell.