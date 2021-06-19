Salman Khan asks Master team to rewrite the script of Thalapathy Vijay starrer because of THIS reason?

Recently, 's fans got all excited after the news of the Dabangg Khan announcing a big project in July started doing the rounds of the social media. This big project is said to be the Hindi remake of Master that starred Thalapathy Vijay and . According to the reports, Salman has been in talks for the official adaptation of Master for the last 3 months. And it seems like Salman has asked the team of Master to rewrite the film's script and come up with a completely reworked version. Also Read - Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi's Master tops IMDb's list of most popular Indian films in 2021

According to Bollywood Hungama, the reason behind Salman's demands is that he is not too keen to do outright south remakes. Salman believes that the character of JD has a lot of potential and asked the team to rework the script by retaining the character's persona. "Salman doesn't want to do outright South remakes any more. He is clear on this point. For Master, he has loved the character of JD, and believes that it has solid potential to strike chord with the audiences all across. He hasn't played the role of a drunkard master till date and hence, is very excited to take it up. However, it's on condition that the makers come up with a new story, by just retaining the character's personality," a source was quoted as saying by the entertainment website. Also Read - Thalapathy Vijay's son, Jason Sanjay vibing while on a drive is the coolest VIRAL video today

The report suggests that the writing process is currently on and the producers will narrate the reworked version once it's locked. Salman is apparently clear in his vision that the storyline should be fresh with a lot of additional conflicts in the screenplay. Also Read - Trending South News: Chiranjeevi demands Bharat Ratna for late NTR, Fans trend Thalapathy Vijay, Pre-look of Nikhil's 18 pages and more

The Tamil film Master, starring Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, grossed over Rs 50 crore in Tamil Nadu alone within the first three days of its release. The film recorded blockbuster collections despite opening during the unlock phase in January. It was soon announced that Master is all set to be remade in Hindi. Casting for the Hindi adaptation is expected to begin soon. Endemol Shine India, Murad Khetani [Cine1 Studios] and 7 Screen Studio will produce the Hindi adaptation of Master.