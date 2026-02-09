Salman Khan's Battle Of Galwan likely to MISS April 17 release? Here's what we know

Battle of Galwan, billed as a brutal war thriller, re-examines the events of 2020 that resulted in the death of 20 Indian soldiers and increased tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh.

Battle Of Galwan Postponed: The movie Battle of Galwan, which was directed by Apoorva Lakhia and starring Bollywood star Salman Khan, is scheduled to open in theatres on April 17. According to a recent media report, the film's release may be delayed, despite the fact that admirers of the actor are excited to see him on large screens. Yes, you read correctly. Bollywood Hungama reports that Salman and the film's producers intend to postpone the release of the movie.

Will the Battle of Galwan release get postponed?

A source, cited by the portal, informed that, "Battle Of Galwan's shoot is not yet over and the reshoot is taking more time than expected. From February 9, a one-week schedule will commence in the Golden Tobacco Factory in Mumbai. After this schedule gets over, a few more days of shooting are left and by February-end, it’ll be a wrap."

"Director Apoorva Lakhia will begin editing the reshot portions. And that’s not all. As per the rules, Battle Of Galwan needs to be shown to the Ministry of Defence and this process might also take time. Due to these two reasons, the makers feel that they would not be able to meet the April 17 deadline. Salman is clear that such a special, patriotic film needs to be nurtured well. He has told the team of the film that they should not rush through the process and take their time in ensuring that the final product looks appealing, compelling and cinematic," the source added.

Salman and Apoorva yet to make final decision

Salman and Apoorva have not yet made a decision, according to the report, and a definitive picture could surface in a few days. "Salman bhai is unpredictable; he might still get the film out on April 17 despite the circumstances, but the chances seem remote," the source concluded.

Battle of Galwan teaser gets mixed reaction

On the actor's birthday last year, the teaser for Battle of Galwan was released and online users' reactions to it were not entirely positive. Some internet users mocked Salman because they thought the actor had a loving expression in a battle scenario, but his admirers adored it.

Battle of Galwan, billed as a brutal war thriller, re-examines the events of 2020 that resulted in the death of 20 Indian soldiers and increased tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. Heera Sohal, Zeyn Shaw, Ankur Bhatia, Abhilash Chaudhary, Vipin Bhardwaj, and Chitrangda Singh are also featured in the movie.

