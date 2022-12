Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have been friends for ages now. Salman turned a year older on December 27 and threw a lavish party in Mumbai on Monday. His birthday bash was a star-studded midnight affair that was attended by several celebrities. Pathaan actor Shah Rukh Khan graced the birthday party with his presence. Pictures and videos of Shah Rukh Khan meet Salman at the party went viral on social media. In the pictures, Shah Rukh Khan was seen giving a warm hug to Salman and fans could not take their eyes off each other. Both, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman were seen twinning in an all-black look. Fans even called Shah Rukh Khan and Salman's moment one of the best highlights of the night. Also Read - Year ender 2022: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha, Drishyam 2's smashing box office and more - All the good and positives Bollywood witnessed this year

Watch Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's meet video -

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's pictures -

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Within no time, fans flooded the comments section with various posts. One user wrote, 'The best, most intimate and close friendship in Bollywood', while another said, 'Love their friendship'. While few fans walked down memory lane as they remembered how and attended politician Baba Siddique's Iftaar party in 2013 and ended their cold war by hugging each other.

Salman hosted a joint party with his sister Arpita Khan's daughter Ayat's birthday. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, , , , Tabu, , and more celebrities attended Salman's birthday party. Also Read - Christmas 2022: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan celebrate their FIRST Xmas with their twin boys; meet the cutest Santa Claus ever

Salman made his Bollywood debut with Biwi Ho Toh Aisi in 1988, while SRK was seen in a TV show Fauji. SRK Made his debut with Deewana in 1992. Salman and SRK have big releases next year. Reportedly, Salman has a cameo in Pathaan. Salman will be seen romancing in Tiger 3, while SRK has Pathaan and Jawan in his kitty.