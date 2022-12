Bollywood superstar Salman Khan turns a year older today (December 27). The handsome actor celebrated his 57th birthday with his industry friends and family in Mumbai at midnight. Tiger 3 actor Salman sported a classic black T-shirt paired with black jeans for his birthday party. also attended the bash and gave a warm hug to his close friend Salman. The two spent quality time together and fans went gaga over their reunion. Both, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman were seen twinning in black. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam throws hot water during a fight with Vikkas Manaktala

Salman's ex-girlfriend also graced the party with her presence and looked all decked up. Salman was cheerful to see Sangeeta and hugged her. He also gave a peck on her forehead and left the netizens stunned by his act. The picture of Salman and Sangeeta speaks volumes about their strong bond and friendship. Sangeeta is often spotted at several events and family functions hosted by Salman. Sangeeta is ageing like a fine way and she seems to have impressed the fashion police with her style. The actress wore a deep V-neckline short purple shimmery dress and completed her look with minimal make-up. The actor stepped outside to bid adieu to Sangeeta. Also Read - Salman Khan Birthday: Shah Rukh Khan attends the party; check out Pathaan and Tiger 3 stars epic 'Hug' moment [Watch Video]

Both, and Sangeeta were all set to engage in 90s but the couple parted ways. The two dated for over 10 years and had plans to get married. Sangeeta reportedly caught him cheating on her with another actress. Sangeeta later got married to Azharuddin and they also parted ways in 2010. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary sleeps with Ankit Gupta's jacket in his absence; fans ask the hunk, 'Are you watching her?'

Watch Salman Khan's video -

Salman's party was attended by , , Shah Rukh Khan, Tabu, Pulkit Samrat, Siddhant Chaturvedi and more celebs. On the work front, Salman will be seen next in Tiger 3 alongside and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which will release in Eid 2023. Salman reportedly also has a cameo role in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan.