Salman Khan has turned 58. The superstar rang in his birthday with his family and friends. In the coming year, Salman Khan will be seen in The Bull, which is a movie by Karan Johar and Vishnuvardhan of Shershaah fame. Karan Johar took to Instagram to detail how he came on board for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. As we know, he played the part of Aman in the film. Though it was a small role, fans loved it. He said that every big actor had said no for that role in the film. But Salman Khan had heard about the script from his sister, Alvira Agnihotri and she was insistent that he do it. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Salman Khan's grand birthday celebration: Bobby Deol kisses the birthday boy; check out inside pictures and videos

Karan Johar Thanks Salman Khan for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Karan Johar said that Salman walked upto him when he had faced rejection from many stars. He said he was on cloud nine when Salman's sister told him that he was ready for a narration. Johar said that he gave a narration like his very life depended on it. It seems when Salman Khan agreed, KJo told him that his arrival was only after the interval. It seems Salman Khan told him, "

I love your father and my sister will kill me if I don’t do this movie” and that’s how Salman Khan was in KKHH …. I am deeply grateful to Alvira and my father’s goodwill for making sure I had the perfect Aman and SALMAN KHAN in my debut film!" Also Read - Salman Khan: Top 5 factors that made Tiger 3 star the Box Office King in India

New collaboration after 25 years of Salman Khan, Karan Johar

Salman Khan and he are coming together again for The Bull. Karan Johar has said that 25 years later he has again found a tale to be told with Salman Khan at the forefront. They will be doing The Bull. The movie is based on Operation Cactus. The character of Salman Khan is inspired by Sam Bulsara, the valiant commander of the mission. Vishnuvardhan is the director. Salman Khan will have a buzz cut for the movie. He is also on a strict diet to look his best for the film, which will come next year. Also Read - Salman Khan birthday: Police lathi charge on fans for crowding outside Bigg Boss 16 host's residence [View shocking visuals]