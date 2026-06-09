Salman Khan BREAKS down at close friend Kumud Rane’s funeral, heartbreaking video goes viral

Salman Khan was seen breaking down at the funeral of his close friend Kumud Rane in Mumbai. The actor paid his last respects, consoled the family, and was visibly emotional after the rites. Videos of the heartbreaking moment have gone viral, Read further to know everything.

Salman Khan BREAKS down at close friend Kumud Rane’s funeral, heartbreaking video goes viral

Salman Khan had a rough Tuesday. The superstar showed a side people rarely see as he attended the funeral of his close friend Kumud Rane in Mumbai on June 9. When Salman arrived at the crematorium, he looked visibly shaken, barely able to hold back tears as he said his final goodbye. After the last rites, he broke down completely. This wasn’t some celebrity photo op, he spent real time with Rane’s family, offered condolences, and spoke quietly with relatives and friends. Salman’s brother Sohail Khan and stepmother Helen were there too, standing by him.

Fans Share Grief Online

Fans saw all this unfold online as photos and clips started circulating. Social media flooded with messages, prayers for Kumud Rane, strength for his family, and genuine sympathy for Salman. The grief on his face struck a chord, reminding people just how real loss feels, even for stars. One fan wrote, “You can see how much it hurts him. True friendship.” Someone else said, “Stay strong Bhai. This is heartbreaking.”

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Another Loss For Salman This Year

And honestly, it’s been a rough stretch. Back in May, Salman lost another close friend, Sushil Kumar. He posted a heartfelt tribute to him on Instagram, calling Sushil a man of strength and positivity, someone who’d stood by his side for more than forty years. Salman talked about how Sushil never let life knock him down, no matter what came his way. So, two losses in two months. That takes a toll.

What’s Next For Salman Khan

Work feels secondary right now, but Salman’s schedule isn’t slowing down. He’s gearing up for Maatrubhumi, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The film was once rumored to be about the Galwan Valley clash, but apparently, all those references and even the title, have been scrapped. There was a special screening recently for Sooraj Barjatya, Subhash Ghai, and Kabir Khan. Salman’s also shooting producer Dil Raju’s next film with director Vamshi Paidipally. Nayanthara is starring too, and the team kicked off filming in Bandra, Mumbai back in April.

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