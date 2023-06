Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had a tumultuous love story in the early 2000s. The pair is a hit with netizens till date. In fact, of late there has been an increase in the number of reels, memes and romantic edits of Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Many fans of the actress have openly called out such shippers on platforms like Reddit. The actress has never spoken about her past and her respectful stance has been much appreciated. Even Salman Khan has not spoken about it. But he has been teased about it on many occasions by other stars. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Aaliya Siddiqui calls Salman Khan 'biased' for comment on divorce; says, 'Waha ek star ne...'

An old video has come to the fore where we can see Salman Khan and Abhishek Bachchan in a truck. It is from the movie Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was the leading lady. The video has come up and netizens are having a field day seeing it.

It is a very old video and many fans of Salman Khan saw it for the first time. Some said that there is too much reality in the video. Others said it is weird to see Salman Khan rotating the steering wheel when one is driving on a straight road. They felt that once it gets more famous then it will be perfect meme material. Salman Khan's single status is a matter of much entertainment.

The two began dating reportedly during the making of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. They were together for almost a year. It was said that Salman Khan's alleged alcoholism and short temper created immense issues. He has also said to be overtly possessive about the actress. The worse was when she came to accept an award with a fracture, which was said to have been due to domestic abuse. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan denied the same.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had done a few films but it was during the making of Guru that they felt a special connection. The two got married and are parents to Aaradhya. On the work front, Salman Khan has biggies like Tiger 3, Tiger Vs Pathaan and Prem Ki Shaadi lined up. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has wowed everyone as Nandini from Ponniyin Selvan.