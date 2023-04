Salman Khan came and told the world that he is unlucky in love, and this left his fans immensely sad for him, but the superstar gives a damn and will continue his hunt till he finds the one who calls him Jaan. The superstar made his first guest appearance on Rajat Sharma’s most popular show, Aap Ki Adaalat, where he is confronted about his love life, how the count of ladies in his life has been increasing day after day, and what the current situation is now. Salman Khan looked a tad bit embarrassed and said, "What can I do, unlucky in love?" Later, he added that one who wanted to call her Jaan also calls him Bhai now, so what can I do? Also Read - When Salman Khan asked Sanjay Leela Bhansali to replace Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Katrina Kaif

Salman Khan has been friends with his exes like and ; Kat is still close to the superstar, and they are all set to share the screen once again in Tiger 3. After the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor said that the person who he wanted to call her Jaan is now calling him Bhai, it is Katrina Kaif. There are tons of comments dropped on the promo video of Salman Khan from Aap Ki Adalat where fans are going gaga over his fitness even at this age and claim he is reversing age, and many are wondering if he is talking about Katrina Kaif.

Watch the video of Salman Khan calling himself unlucky in love, leaving his fans heartbroken and how.

Salman Khan has often been in the headlines for his relationship with the B-Town ladies. Last year, he was speculated to be in a relationship with his co-star , who later refused these baseless rumours and called him her mentor. Meanwhile Salman Khan is happy being single, and now there is no scope for him to have someone in his life at the age of 57, but you never know, like they say, "Never say never". On the professional front, Salman Khan is awaiting the release of Tiger 3 and will start gearing up for Tiger Vs. Pathaan along with Shah Rukh Khan.