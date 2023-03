This is just amazing that it happened right after Salman Khan, who was seen looking all dapper as he graced the red carpet at The Great Indian Musical Event night, called Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan to pose with him as he was walking off after getting clicked with his mom Gauri Khan and sister Suhana Khan. The paparazzi went gaga over getting this frame as this is something very rare and superlative that happened in the night. The Great Indian Musical event saw the entire industry's stars in attendance, and it is going to be one helluva night to remember. Aryan Khan looked dapper, and both the Khan ladies stole the show with their stunning and super hot appearances. Also Read - Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan song Bathukamma: Salman Khan nails the South Indian avatar in new number; takes the internet by storm

Watch the video of Salman Khan calling Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan to pose with him for shutterbugs.

Suhana Khan looked red-hot in the plunging neckline off-shoulder gown, and you cannot just take your eyes off her, while Gauri Khan wore a beige shimmery gown, and the netizens call both the mother and daughter sisters. The golden moment was when Salman Khan called Aryan to pose again and the superstar stood with Gauri, and this only shows the strong bonding between them. Shah Rukh Khan was definitely missed in this frame.

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are brothers for life, and we often hear the superstars talking about their brothers. Both SRK and Salman Khan ruled the box office in Pathaan, Salman Khan's appearance left the fans go, and how and now Pathaan will be making a cameo in Tiger 3 and as predicted, it's going to be a double bonanza. While this off-screen bonding of Salman Khan with SRK's family is just adorable and how.