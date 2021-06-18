Salman Khan celebrates 20 years of Hum Dil Chuke Sanam with throwback picture; ignores Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

's emotional love triangle has completed 22 years today and the memories of it are still etched in everyone's heart and mind. The film turned out to be one of the epic Bollywood spectacles that had all the right ingredients of love, romance, pain, suffering, longing and companionship blended nicely together. It also became the backbone of and 's love story which unfortunately remained unfinished. Also Read - From Deepika Padukone to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: THESE Bollywood beauties refused to share screen space with Salman Khan – here's why

Once madly in love, now complete strangers, Salman and Aishwarya have been avoiding each other ever since they went through a bitter breakup. And it looks like the painful wounds of their relationship are still fresh in Salman's heart. And we just felt its repercussions when Salman ignored Aishwarya while celebrating 20 years of Hum Dil Chuke Sanam.

Sharing a throwback picture of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Salman appeared to be in disbelief of how more than 2 decades have gone by since the film's release. He tagged , used a hashtag for Bhansali, however, the Dabangg Khan royally snubbed Aishwarya in his appreciation post. "Baees saal ho Gaye #HumDilDeChukeSanam ko….. @ajaydevgn #SanjayLeelaBhansali @bhansaliproductions," he wrote.

Fans also started commenting on Salman's post telling him that he should have tagged Aishwarya in his post since they are all celebrating the glorious 22 years of the film. But it looks like Salman is hellbent on his decision to have zero communication with Aishwarya.

Ajay Devgn, on the other hand, shared the stills of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and thanked everyone including Salman, Aishwarya and Bhansali in his Instagram post. "22 years of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam; Salman, Sanjay, Ash & I knew we were making a super-sensitive film. Didn’t think though that it would create history. Humbled," he wrote.

Talking about Salman and Aishwarya's bitter love story, there were many reasons cited behind their breakup. One of the most talked about and highlighted incident was the one where Salman reached Aishwarya's apartment in the middle of the night in an inebriated state and kept banging on the door asking Aishwarya to let him in. Eyewitnesses had claimed that Salman has even threatened to commit suicide if she didn't let him in. The entire drama continued till 3 am in the morning. It was being said that Salman wanted a promise from Aishwarya for marriage but the actress was in no hurry to get married then.