Salman Khan celebrates 20 years of Hum Dil Chuke Sanam with throwback picture; ignores Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Once madly in love, now complete strangers, Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been avoiding each other ever since they went through a bitter breakup. And we just felt its repercussions when Salman royally ignored Aishwarya while celebrating 20 years of Hum Dil Chuke Sanam.