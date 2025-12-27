Salman Khan celebrates his birthday with Salim, Salma; Arpita Khan's daughter looks...; fans react 'It is a celebration of...' [Viral Video]

Bollywood's very own Bhaijaan Salman Khan is celebrating his 60th birthday today, and the superstar marked the occasion in a very warm and joyful manner. Salman ushered in this milestone with his family and close friends at his Panvel farmhouse, which has been a venue for many of the most memorable celebrations in his life. Sixty is a big number for an actor to reach, and of course, this was an extra-special birthday, as it brought close ones together from both his personal and professional lives. The party was attended by a good number of known names from the Hindi film industry, adding glamour to the evening. Karisma Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Genelia Deshmukh, Rakul Preet Singh, Huma Qureshi, and former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni were among the celebrities spotted arriving at the party. Soon after, videos and pictures from inside the celebration started doing the rounds on social media, giving fans a peek into how Bhaijaan spent his big day.
Salman Khan’s Birthday Bash Inside Video
An inside video from the cake-cutting ceremony has now gone viral and is winning hearts online. In the clip, Salman is seen sharing a touching moment with his father, veteran writer Salim Khan. Instead of cutting the cake himself, Salman gently hands over the knife to his father and requests him to join the cake-cutting. Sohail Khan stands close by, supporting his father, while brother-in-law Aayush Sharma shows up in the background holding his daughter Aayat.
Salman Khan Greets Paps, Fans
Along with the private celebration, Salman also took time out for the media and fans waiting outside. On Friday night, the actor stepped out to cut a cake with the paparazzi and his fans. He looked happy and relaxed as he greeted everyone warmly. One especially sweet moment saw Salman lovingly kissing an elderly fan on her forehead, a gesture that once again showed his affection for his admirers.
Fans’ reaction to the viral video
Users took to the comment section of Instagram to wish the actor a happy birthday. One user commented, “Happy birthday✨️”, while the other said, “Happy Birthday bhai jaan ❤️”. Another wrote, HBD ? Salman Khan Bhai ⚡???”
Security Heightened In Bandra
As per reports, security has been tightened outside Salman’s Bandra residence, Galaxy Apartments. The Bandstand area has reportedly been closed to avoid large gatherings of fans, something that happens almost every year on his birthday. It remains unclear whether Salman will step out on his balcony later tonight to greet fans.
