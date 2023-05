Bajirao Mastani is one of the critically acclaimed films in Bollywood. Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra starrer has gained the status of an iconic film in Indian cinema. The film released in 2015 was in making since 2003. Apparently, the trio headline the film at the final stage was not the first choice of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He wanted to make the film with Salman Khan who also shot for the look test with Kareena Kapoor Khan but things didn’t materialize and the movie went to Ranveer, Deepika, and Priyanka after a decade. Read on to know more about the development. Also Read - Vivek Oberoi's career plotted to be destroyed? THIS filmmaker recalls getting threats for giving him work

For the unversed, and were the first choice of S who had created Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam with the duo. The director wanted to cast Salman as Bajirao, Aishwarya as Mastani, and as Kashibai. However, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam couple had an ugly breakup and parted ways. It went impossible for SLB to bring the magic of the duo back to screens. Initially, Aishwarya Rai was to play Deepika Padukone's character and later Kareena Kapoor was considered for the same.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali then locked opposite Salman Khan in the magnum opus. According to IndiaForums reports, the duo shot for a look test and poster of . Salman Khan had trimmed his hair to fit in the character of Bajirao for the look test. Salman and Kareena did a look test and even shot for a poster that is still lying in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office. However, things didn't work out the way the director desired. Reportedly, later the filmmaker and the actor had a fallout and the movie was dropped. To date, both have not worked together again.

Bajirao Mastani didn’t materialize with Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and Rani Mukerji as Sanjay Leela Bhansali had dreamt of. It also didn’t work out with Kareena Kapoor Khan replacing Bachchan Bahu. The film was shelved for years until the filmmaker roped in , , and . Sanjay Leela Bhansali then got his perfect pair who could pull off his ambitious project and eventually achieve it. Bajirao Mastani finally made its way to big screens in 2015 with Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra headlining the film.