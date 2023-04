was the guest on Rajat Sharma's Aap Ki Adalat. The superstar opened up on a number of matters. It ranged from the death threats he was getting from Lawrence Bishnoi's team to the good news of and he teaming up for a movie. He also spoke about having children. Salman Khan asked why was it so compulsory to marry to have kids. The host also asked him about the comment of Palak Tiwari where she said that there is a dress code for all women on the sets. The statement had got extreme reactions from some sections of social media.

THIS IS WHAT SALMAN KHAN HAD TO SAY

The superstar opened up on the matter. He did not evade the controversial question. He was quoted as saying, "Ab jaante hai, par kabhi kabhi inki neeyat kharab ho jaati hai, to koshish hai ki hum jab picture banaye, to hum unko ye mauka na de ki ye aake humare heroines ko, humari auraton ko iss prakar se dekhe (He said everyone is aware of what is happening but some times people have bad intentions towards women. He said rules were in places so that people did not get a chance to ogle at women crew members and actresses in a bad way). He said he was protective of the women close to him whether they were part of his family or workplace. He also said that a woman's body is very precious and looks even more beautiful when it is covered.

NETIZENS HAVE MIXED REACTIONS

A section of social media has trolled him a lot. They said that Salman Khan is famous for his shirtless scenes and it is double standards to make such comments on women. Other said that his movies have item songs where some of the lyrics are quite objectionable towards women.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has crossed the Rs 100 crores mark. But the movie has been termed as average as per Salman Khan's stardom. Palak Tiwari who made the statement had later done a U-Turn. She said that she had set limits for herself when it came to dressing in front of seniors. She was also royally trolled by many.