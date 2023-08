Salman Khan’s co-star Zareen Khan, who worked with him in the film Veer (2010), took to her social media to reveal that she has been hospitalized due to dengue. The cases of the viral infection have been on the rise across the country and Zareen too got infected by the same. The actress was reportedly down with a high fever and experienced intense body aches but is slowly recovering. Also Read - Salman Khan's co-star Zareen Khan reveals people in Bollywood work on basis of friendship over talent

Taking to her Instagram account, Zareen shared a health update with her fans, where she posted a picture from her hospital bed and was seen taking IV fluids in the hospital. The actress had a drip on her hand. Without revealing her face, Zareen wrote, “#LifeUpdate”. Also Read - Salman Khan's heroine Zareen Khan brutally fat-shamed as she is clicked outside a gym; netizens mock in downright disgusting manner

Zareen Khan hospitalised due to dengue. (Image: Instagram)

In another story, Zareen shared a picture of a glass filled with juice. The caption of the story read, “#RecoveryMode”. Also Read - Malaika Arora to Disha Patani: Top divas who went unfiltered and flaunted their stretch marks as it is just normal [VIEW PICS]

Trending Now

Zareen Khan hospitalised due to dengue. (Image: Instagram)

Zareen has featured in a series of popular films, including Housefull 2 (2012), Hate Story 3 (2015) and 1921 (2018). The actor was last seen in the film Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele (2021).

While the actor has been away from films for some time, several news outlets speculated that Zareen might have quit acting. Clarifying the same in an interview, the actor revealed that she was at home taking care of her mother as her health was not well.

“My mother is doing better now. She’s not 100% fine, her health keeps fluctuating every now and then. But, I’m just happy whenever we have good days with her. These days are better because we’re not running to the hospital every now and then,” Zareen told Hindustan Times in an interview.

The actor spoke about how no work commitment is more important than her mother’s health and said, “Nothing of this matters to me if I wouldn’t have my mother. I don’t have anybody else apart from her in my life. When she is not in the best of health, nothing matters to me in my life. That is the reason everything took a back seat including my work and my fitness routine. Now that she is having better days, I’ve again started working and focusing on my fitness regime.”

Zareen Khan hasn’t signed up on any new work projects as of yet.