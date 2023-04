Salman Khan is enjoying the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, a multi-starrer which has celebs such as Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Bhumika Chawla, Shehnaaz Gill and more. The actor has Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif in the pipeline. Recently, reports surfaced wherein it was said that Salman Khan has been offered a film by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. And if all goes well, they will be collaborating with Karan Johar after about 25 years. And now during his appearance in Aap Ki Adalat, Salman confirmed the same. Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan 2 actress Aishwarya Rai's old Koffee With Karan video resurfaces; here's what she said about Salman Khan and Vivek Oberoi

Salman Khan confirms Karan Johar's film on Aap Ki Adalat

Salman Khan and Karan Johar are really going to work together. They have worked together in which was Karan's directorial debut. And now, finally, the time has come for them to join hands together. Salman Khan was asked by Rajat Sharma, the host of Aap Ki Adalat whether he is working with Karan in a new film. The superstar nodded a yes and confirmed that he is going to work with the filmmaker.

Videos of Salman Khan confirming his film with Karan are spreading online like crazy. Salman Khan fans are especially happy. Salman tells Rajat Sharma that Karan recently called him up and offered a movie. He also talks about making films. Salman says that they both are big producers and filmmakers and he would definitely work with them. This has created a huge furore in entertainment news.

Watch the video of Salman Khan confirming movie with Karan Johar here:

Salman and Karan's film to be locked for Eid 2024?

A couple of days ago, a report in Bollywood Hungama said that Karan has offered him a film recently. They were going to work in Shuddhi but the film didn't work out. The report states that the film will obviously eye an Eid release since Salman is known for releasing his films around Eid every year. The reports also state that since it might be an Eid release, the makers are ensuring that they make it a mass-y entertainer. It is said that the makers have approached director Vishnu Vardhan to helm the project.

Meanwhile, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is winning hearts and getting a lot of footfalls at the cinema halls. Are you excited to watch Salman and Karan's film?