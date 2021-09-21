Salman Khan could have been a grandfather by now! Watch actor's confession that his childhood crush's grandkids are his fans

The megastar of Bollywood, is one of the most eligible bachelors of the country. While we don't know when the Big day will come when the star will down the aisle, the actor once confessed to and that he could have been a grandfather by now as her childhood crush's grandkids are his fans. In Bigg Boss 13, when Ajay and Kajol arrived at the show for the promotion of their film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, they took a truth test of the host. Also Read - From Kareena Kapoor to Ranveer Singh to Shahid Kapoor – We simply can’t wait for the OTT debuts of these 7 Bollywood stars

Revealing an incident, Salman Khan said during his young days he really liked a girl but never expressed his feelings because of fear of rejection. “I really liked her but didn’t tell her out of fear of rejection. Three of my friends, individually, at some point of time, had an affair with her. And I got to know this later that she actually liked me.” He added, "Kuch 15 saal pehle, mai unse mila aur thank god ki maine usko bataya nahi.” When Ajay Devgn asked the reason behind this, Salman replied, “So when I met this girl na, after what 15 years, she’s a grandmother. She said, ‘My grandchildren are fans of yours. They love your movies’.” The star hilariously said, “Just imagine agar meri shaadi hoti toh mai grandfather hota.” Also Read - RRR, NTR 30 and more: Tollywood's Young Tiger Jr NTR's upcoming films promise to be pan-India blockbusters

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S A R D A R (@salmanscombat)

On the professional front, Salman Khan is currently busy with Tiger 3, which also stars in a pivotal role. It is directed by , who is known for helming films like , Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl, and Fan. The film also features as the lead antagonist, who will reportedly play the character of a Pakistani ISI agent, along with , who was also seen in the first part of the franchise. The film is shot at multiple locations. It is produced under the banner of YRF. The budget of the film is speculated to be Rs 350 crore making it the most expensive Bollywood film ever. Also Read - Did you know Prabhas made a special appearance in THIS Bollywood disaster before emerging a pan-India star?