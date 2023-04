Salman Khan received a fresh death threat call yesterday on the same day he launched the trailer of his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The caller threatened to kill the actor on 30th April. Mumbai Police immediately initiated the investigation and were quick to find out the alleged caller was a minor. Yesterday, he identified himself as Roki Bhai from Jodhpur Rajasthan but he has been traced down in Mumbai. Also Read - Salman Khan Death Threat: Here are some unsolved Bollywood stars' murder mysteries [Watch Video]

On the day of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch, the Mumbai Police control room received a threatening call to kill on 30th April. Soon the cops started probe and nabbed the caller in a day. Cops have detained a 16-year-old teenager from Thane, Mumbai, who hails from Rajasthan. The latest development around the case reports that cops nabbed the minor boy on Tuesday a day after receiving threat calls.

According to PTI reports, Mumbai Police took technical help and tracked the caller in Mumbai. The number he used to call was based in Shahapur in the Thane district. It was easy for them to get hold of the caller who shared his plan to kill the actor. In an update, Mumbai Police stated that they have taken in custody the person who called the Mumbai Police Control to threaten to kill Salman Khan. They revealed the identity of the caller as a minor 16-year-old boy and there was no seriousness in the call. Still further investigation is underway.

The security of Salman Khan has been tightened after such death threats. Well, this is not the first time, the actor has been receiving such dangerous calls for the past few months. Earlier Lawrence Bishnoi and his gang were behind the actor to kill him. His gang member Goldy Brar sent a threatening email to the actor last month. Amid all these, an additional security check was done at the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch event.