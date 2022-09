The police have been on the constant lookout for suspects in the ongoing investigation in Salman Khan's death threat case after it had come to light that members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang had arrived in Mumbai to target both iconic superstar Salman and his legendary scriptwriter father, Salim Khan. Well, a huge breakthrough now seems to have been made as the police claim to have arrested three people sent by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi for the planned assassination – one of the accused has been identified as the notorious Mumbai-based hitman, Rekki, while the identities of the other two are yet to be disclosed. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: All the new twists, turns and challenges fans and contestants can expect in Salman Khan's reality show

Police reveal details of Salman Khan death threat case

As per a report in entertainment news channel, TV9, the revelations come straight from Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav. The three alleged perpetrators were arrested while attempting to flee to Nepal across the Indo-Nepal border in West Bengal as a result of a combined operation by the Delhi Police, Central Agencies and AGTF. Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav also disclosed that one Kapil Pandit, who was earlier arrested in connection with the Sidhu Moose Wala shooting, confessed to having organized Rekki and the other two arrested for the hit on Salman Khan and his father. Also Read - Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and more Bollywood celebs swear by these lucky charms

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Salman Khan, father Salim Khan receive letter with death threats

Earlier, it came to light that legendary scriptwriter Salim Khan came upon an anonymous chit near the Bandra Bandstand promenade, Mumbai, on Sunday, 5th June, while taking a break from his morning walk. Police have confirmed that the chit contained death threats for both Salim and his superstar son, Salman Khan, with the words, “Moose wala jaisa kar dunga (I'll give you a fate like that of Moose Wala),” written on it among other dire threats. Also Read - Bollywood Stars Weekly Horoscope from September 12 to September 18: Here's what's in store for Ranbir Kapoor, Nayanthara and you as per astrological predictions