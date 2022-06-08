It came to light a couple of days ago that legendary scriptwriter Salim Khan came upon an anonymous chit near the Bandra Bandstand promenade, Mumbai, on Sunday, 5th June, while taking a break from his morning walk. Police have confirmed that the chit contained death threats for both Salim and his superstar son, Salman Khan, with the words, “Moose wala jaisa kar dunga (I'll give you a fate like that of Moose Wala),” written on it among other dire threats, referring to Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's recent brutal shooting. Also Read - Shilpa Shetty birthday: Actress gifts herself a luxury vanity van with kitchenette, yoga deck and more; it's not less than a palace [View Pics]

What did the police say about Salman Khan, Salim Khan's threats?

An officer with the Bandra police said, "The letter was found by Salim Khan's security staff on a bench. Salim Khan follows a morning routine where he goes for a walk on the promenade accompanied by his security personnel. There's a location where he typically takes a break. A chit had been left behind on a bench." The cops have registered an offence and are checking CCTV footage in the Bandra Bandstand are, besides also making inquiries with locals as a part of their investigation. Apparently, they're taking all such matters very seriously after the Sidhu Moose Wala shooting.

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali set infested with tighter-than-tight security

Soon after receiving the death threat, Salman Khan left to shoot for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in Hyderabad, leaving his well-wishers, close friends and legion of fans quite worried. Well, all those worried can at least take solace from how much security is being provided to the superstar by the cops during the Hyderabad schedule of his film. A source has revealed that the security arrangements on set have been intensified to three times than what would've normally been seen, with every inch being scrutinised with a fine comb and everybody entering and exiting being double checked, regardless who they may be.