It came to light a couple of days ago that legendary scriptwriter Salim Khan came upon an anonymous chit near the Bandra Bandstand promenade, Mumbai, on Sunday, 5th June, while taking a break from his morning walk. Police have confirmed that the chit contained death threats for both Salim and his superstar son, Salman Khan, with the words, "Moose wala jaisa kar dunga (I'll give you a fate like that of Moose Wala)," written on it among other dire threats, referring to Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's recent brutal shooting.

What did the police say about Salman Khan, Salim Khan's threats?

An officer with the Bandra police said, "The letter was found by Salim Khan's security staff on a bench. Salim Khan follows a morning routine where he goes for a walk on the promenade accompanied by his security personnel. There's a location where he typically takes a break. A chit had been left behind on a bench." The cops have registered an offence and are checking CCTV footage in the Bandra Bandstand are, besides also making inquiries with locals as a part of their investigation. Apparently, they're taking all such matters very seriously after the Sidhu Moose Wala shooting.

What did Salman Khan tell cops after receiving death threat?

As per a report in NDTV, while recording his statement, Salman Khan told the cops in his statement recorded on Monday evening, 6th June, that he had neither received any threatening call or messages nor had he been in any altercation over the past few days. Apparently, incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who earlier accepted responsibility for orchestrating the Sidhu Moose Wala murder, flat out denied having anything to do with the mortally threatening letter sent to the Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali superstar and his father.

Salman Khan admits he knows Lawrence Bishnoi

As per India Today, Salman also revealed that he knew about Lawrence Bishnoi because of the death threat he had earlier received from the crime lord back in 2018 during the trial of his blackbuck case. Furthermore, the actor seems to have told the police, “I have not got this letter. My father got this letter while on a morning walk. I have no recent enmity with anyone. I don't have any solid reasons to doubt anyone.”

