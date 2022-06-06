Salman Khan fans are worried as hell. The notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has said that he will murder the Bollywood superstar. A threat letter was sent to Salim Khan. This has put the Mumbai Police on high alert. The CBI and Mumbai Police did a recce of Galaxy Apartments and his security has been beefed up. On Sunday, the security team of Salman Khan found the letter that was addressed to Salim Khan and Salman Khan. In Hindi, it was written that both father and son would meet the same fate as Sidhu Moose Wala. It was written Tera Moosawala Bana Denge. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone and more B-Town actresses who were paid more than their male co-stars

Salman Khan has the shoot of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in Hyderabad. He was seen at the private airport at Kalina leaving for the city. Salman Khan looked unfazed. Fans have been sending their best wishes for the actor. One of them said he was worried as his loyal bodyguard Shera was not to be seen by his side. He is known as his trusted man. Some wrote that they are praying for him. Fans of the Dabangg star said that Salman Khan was too brave to be scared by someone like Lawrence Bishnoi.

Salim Khan found the letter on the bench where he sits on the Bandra promenade. This is indeed shocking. Lawrence Bishnoi is making headlines after the Sidhu Moose Wala murder. He was gunned down in Mansa District in Punjab last Sunday. It is one of the most cold-blooded murders in recent times. It seems Lawrence Bishnoi acted on the orders of Goldy Brar, who is a gangster based in Canada.

Lawrence Bishnoi who was a student of Punjab University was drawn to the world of crime very early. Salman Khan got his first death threat in 2018.