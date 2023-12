Salman Khan is one of the most beloved superstars in Bollywood. The Tiger 3 actor celebrated his 58th birthday with his friends and family at his home. And this year he avoided throwing a lavish birthday bash due to death threats. An insider from the industry reveals" Salman Khan planned to throw a lavish bash this year too in his Panvel farmhouse but the officials asked him to make his arrangements in terms of security. Right now there is a death threat that has left the actor and his family concerned. And amid all these, even the officials suggested he keep away to have a lot of gatherings. And hence Bhaijaan chose to not celebrate the birthday in a grand way." Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui removes Mannara Chopra from captaincy task; latter asks if it's to save Ayesha Khan from nomination?

The insider further reveals," Salman Khan hosted a small intimate party for his closed ones in the industry at his Bandra home and even there they didn't allow the media paparazzi to stand and click the guest picture due to safety issues. And even the paparazzi respected the request of the superstar and didn't gather outside his home for pictures. Salman Khan enjoyed his intimate time with his loved ones and from now on you might not see him throwing lavish bashes or for that matter, he will make less appearances at the parties", claims the insider. Also Read - Salman Khan birthday: Bobby Deol, Kajol, Riteish Deshmukh and others share unseen pics with the superstar on his special day

Salman Khan had once addressed the death threat around him and mentioned being worried.

In his conversation with the media he had said, "I am going everywhere with full security. I know whatever is going to happen will happen no matter what you do. I believe that (points towards god) that he is there. It is not that I will start roaming freely, it is not like that. Now there are so many Sheras around me, so many guns are going around with me that I am myself scared these days." Salman has Y+ category security after the death threats.

Every celebrity wished the actor his 58th birthday, and this special wish of his onscreen lady love Katrina Kaif grabbed a lot of eyeballs. Shah Rukh Khan too mentioned that he wished his brother Salman Khan personally. All said and done the superstar once again proves he is indeed the most loved and celebrated superstar in the town. On the professional front, Salman Khan was last seen in Tiger 3 along with Katrina Kaif and it was a massive hit.

