Salman Khan, who will be next seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, attended day 2 of the grand opening night of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. Salman Khan dropped by last night in a black tux. And tonight, Salman Khan wore an olive green suit. He looked in a jolly mood today. Last night at NMACC, Salman rushed in to pose with Aryan Khan, Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan when he spotted them leaving. He called back Aryan and they all posed together. The only one missing in the picture was Shah Rukh Khan. Salman won hearts with his gesture towards SRK's fam. And tonight, he is winning hearts with his gesture towards the paparazzi.

Salman Khan wins hearts again as he poses with the paparazzi

Salman Khan is making headlines for his appearance at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre alongside several other stars. Salman Khan seems to be in a great mood these days. After winning fans' hearts with his feature towards Shah Rukh Khan's family, Salman Khan is winning the hearts of fans and paps all over again. He is as it is favourite of the paparazzi. Paps love to click as he is always pretty chilled and seriously goofy.

This time, Salman went and posed with the paparazzi themselves. And not like just a single picture, he went paused and posed with the paparazzi multiple times and even smiled a little more than usual. He looked like the 90s Salman when he smiles. His video is going viral in Entertainment News.

Watch Salman Khan's video while posing with the paparazzi here:

Salman Khan always makes dapper appearances at events. His fans always go gaga over his style of walking and posing. Salman Khan has his own swag and charm at such events.

Salman Khan's work front

Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He has a different look this time. Salman is seen having a long mane. The movie is touted to be a remake of , as per Wiki. Salman Khan also has Tiger 3 and then reportedly, Tiger Vs Pathaan.